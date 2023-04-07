Spain: Eurovision editions from 2004-2022 available on RTVE Play

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has uploaded he Eurovision editions from 2004-20022 on RTVE Play so Spanish fans and followers can enjoy the shows.

RTVE Play has published all the Eurovision editions from 2004-2022 on its platform so that the Eurovision fans can re watch the shows and enjoy performances from yesteryear. All the shows are with Spanish commentary. More than 40 shows are now available on the platform including the Grand Finals and Semi-finals.

You will be able to enjoy the shows with the commentaries from some of the most iconic Spanish Eurovision commentators: José Luis Uribarri , José María Íñigo, Beatriz Pécker (2004-2007), Joaquín Guzmán (2009), Tony Aguilar and Julia Varela.

You can watch the following Eurovision editions on demand on RTVE Play:

Eurovision 2004: Grand Final

Eurovision 2005: Grand Final

Eurovision 2006: Grand Final

Eurovision 2007: Grand Final

Eurovision 2008: Grand Final

Eurovision 2009: Grand Final, First and Second Semi-final

Eurovision 2010: Grand Final, First and Second Semi-final

Eurovision 2011: Grand Final, First and Second Semi-final

Eurovision 2012: Grand Final and First Semi-final

Eurovision 2013: Grand Final and Second Semi-final

Eurovision 2014: Grand Final and First Semi-final

Eurovision 2015: Grand Final, First and Second Semi-final

Eurovision 2016: Grand Final, First and Second Semi-final

Eurovision 2017: Grand Final, First and Second Semi-final

Eurovision 2018: Grand Final, First and Second Semi-final

Eurovision 2019: Grand Final, First and Second Semi-final

Eurovision 2021: Grand Final, First and Second Semi-final

Eurovision 2022: Grand Final, First and Second Semi-final

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE