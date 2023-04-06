Eurovision 2023: Liverpool is getting dressed for the contest

Good evening Europe, this is Liverpool calling! The 2023 Eurovision host city is gearing up in full steam for the upcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The Eurovision bandwagon is coming to town in little more than 3 weeks from today as the first competing delegations and acts are expected to arrive in Liverpool at the end of the month. The whole city is getting prepared and dressed for the occasion.

Eurovision flags, posters and banners are appearing all over Liverpool along with Ukrainian motifs and art themes as the city gets ready to welcome the world next May.

The Fab Four ( Beatles statues) in Liverpool have joined the Eurovision spirit and have been dressed in the traditional Ukrainian Vyshyvankas sourced from Ukraine for the BBC’s special Eurovision film segment which will be broadcast during the contest.

The BBC press release reads:

A number of Liverpool’s famous faces are starting to prepare for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The “Fab Four” statue on the Pier Head in Liverpool, a beloved landmark in the city and a symbol of the city’s musical heritage, has undergone a transformation to welcome the world to the host city for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, hosted in the UK on behalf of Ukraine. The statue of Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon donned traditional Ukrainian Vyshyvankas sourced from Ukraine, for some special BBC filming set to air as part of the Contest.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 09, 11, 13 May at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC