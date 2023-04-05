San Marino: Piqued Jacks release ESC version of ‘Like An Animal’

Piqued Jacks, the 2023 Eurovision representatives from San Marino have released the Eurovision version of ‘Like An Animal’.

Piqued Jacks, the 2023 Sammarinese Eurovision hopefuls have been traveling throughout the continent promoting their Eurovision entry. They have attended the Pre ESC parties in Barcelona and Tel Aviv and will be heading to Madrid this weekend.

The band has released the revamped ESC version of their song. You can listen to it below via Spotify.

San Marino in Eurovision

San Marino debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and is yet to win the event. The landlocked microstate has competed 12 times in the competition and has only qualified to the Grand Final thrice ( 2014, 2019, 2021).

Source: RTV San Marino