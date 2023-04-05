Spain: Ruth Lorenzo confirmed as Eurovision 2023 spokesperson

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has confirmed today that the 2014 Spanish Eurovision representative Ruth Lorenzo will be the Spanish spokesperson at Eurovision 2023.

Ruth Lorenzo (Spain 2014) will be announcing the Spanish jury votes at the 2023 Eurovision Grand Final on 13 May in Liverpool. Ruth will be taking over Nieves Alvarez who has been the Spanish Eurovision spokesperson since 2017.

Ruth Lorenzo represented Spain at the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest in Copenhagen with her entry ‘ Dancing In The Rain‘, achieving an honorable 10th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: RTVE

Photo Credit: EFE