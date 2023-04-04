Eurovision 2023: UK cities to hold official ESC events

BBC, the 2023 Eurovision host broadcaster, has announced that British cities will be joining the Eurovision party and holding official parties to celebrate Europe’s favourite television show.

British cities will unite everyone with music and will be holding large scale official screenings of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final. The UK is gearing up for the biggest Eurovision party ever! Eurovision fever will be hitting the whole nation next month when the UK welcomes the Eurovision bandwagon on home soil for the first time in 25 years.

Birmingham, Brighton, Cardiff, Darlington, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield are the UK cities which have so far been confirmed to go all things Eurovision come May. More cities will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Martin Green (CBE, BBC Managing Director of Eurovision Song Contest) says:

We’re thrilled to roll out Eurovision to more UK cities. So many people here are huge Eurovision fans and for those new to the Contest they will get to experience the joy of watching the Grand Final surrounded by thousands of others right there in their local city.

Stuart Andrew (Eurovision Minister) says:

Eurovision is a fantastic opportunity for us to come together through music and our big screens will create a party atmosphere where no one will sing alone. This competition is not just about Liverpool but making sure we celebrate what unites us and showcasing our steadfast support for Ukraine. We are bringing the Eurovision Song Contest to people’s doorsteps so we can all take part in this historic moment and enjoy the magic of Eurovision as one.

The BBC press release reads:

Each city taking part will schedule their own programme of events with each releasing more details over the coming weeks. They will also have access to some mobile aspects of the Liverpool culture programme, including BBC Storyville Live films. These live events build on the previously announced partnership with CinemaLive which takes the Grand Final into more than 500 cinema screens across the UK. The live events are also being supported by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport who are providing over £1m in funding for screens in more than 30 cities for people to come together to watch the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort, and the Eurovision Song Contest.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC