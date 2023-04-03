Eurovision 2023: Stage construction kicks off in Liverpool!

Crash, boom, bang! The 2023 Eurovision stage has kicked off today in Liverpool, with the BBC officially taking over the 2023 Eurovision venue, the Liverpool Arena.

So it begins.. the 2023 Eurovision host broadcater has moved into the Liverpool Arena in order to build the Eurovision stage. The BBC’s Eurovision technical crew has four weeks to get the stage set and in full action.

You can watch the video of the stage construction kick off below courtesy of BBC News:

The 2023 Eurovision stage has been designed by Julio Himede.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool on 9, 11 and 13 May.

Photo credit: BBC News

Source: BBC News