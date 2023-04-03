France: Junior Eurovision 2023 to be held in Nice on 26 November

Save the date: 26 November! The 2023 Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Nice, France.

France Televisions and France will be welcoming the Junior Eurovision Song Contest for the second time thanks to Lissandro’s victory last December in Yerevan. Nice will be welcoming circa 20 delegations and artists come November. The 21st edition of the competition will be held at the Palais Nikaia.

The slogan and theme art of the competition will be unveiled during the course of the year.

Martin Österdahl ( JESC Executive Supervisor/ EBU) says:

We are delighted to return to France for the 21st Junior Eurovision Song Contest just 2 years after a spectacular hosting in Paris. The team at France Télévisions have the experience, vision, and passion to create something truly magical in Nice this November and we look forward to working with them in the coming months on another exciting show.

Delphine Ernotte-Cunci (President of France Télévisions/ EBU President) says:

France Télévisions is proud to welcome young artists from all over Europe and beyond to celebrate the unifying power of music. I am very happy that this second edition of Junior Eurovision organized by France will be held in Nice, a city of history and culture emblematic of our country. Once again, this year, the Junior Eurovision Song Contest will delight young and old alike, who will follow this festive and popular event at the Palais Nikaïa and on the EBU’s public media channels.

Alexandra Redde-Amiel (Head of Variety and Entertainment /France Télévisions) says:

This is an historic occasion! France has won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest twice in 3 years thanks to Valentina and Lissandro whom we congratulate again! This is a source of immense pride for France Télévisions and all the French Delegation. In 2023, the adventure starts again. What an honour to have the chance to organize and produce the show one of the greatest European musical shows once again in France alongside the EBU, all the delegations and all the young artists! The Junior Eurovision Song Contest shows how much cultural and musical power our new generations have in the world. Finally, we are extremely lucky to be welcomed by the City of Nice, the famous and iconic “French Riviera”, with its international aura. We’re incredibly grateful to Mayor Christian Estrosi and his team.

Christian Estrosi (Mayor of Nice/President of the Nice Côte d’Azur Metropolis/ President of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region) says.

It is an honour for the City of Nice to host a renowned European competition such as the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, which brings together up to 20 participating countries and more than 33 million television viewers. Nice is a unique landscape, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which will be an exceptional setting to showcase the Junior Eurovision candidates. But it’s much more than that. Trusting the City of Nice to host and organize this unique evening in our Palais Nikaïa is proof that we are a European city that organizes world events, especially cultural ones.

Lissandro won the 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Yerevan with his entry ‘Oh Maman’.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU