Italy: RAI confirms broadcast channels and commentators for Eurovision 2023

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster, has confirmed the names of the Eurovision 2023 commentators and broadcast channels for the three live shows.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Semi-finals will be broadcast live on Rai 2 on 9 and 11 May, whilst the Grand Final will be broadcast live on Rai 1 on Saturday 13 May. A special warm up show will be aired prior to the semi-finals at 20:15 CET.

Mara Maionchi and Gabriele Corsi will be the Italian commentators for Eurovision 2023. LaMario, Diletta Parlangeli and Saverio Raimondo will be the commentators of the shows on Radio Rai 2.

The shows will be also aired with a sign language version with subtitles and audio description.

Marco Mengoni will represent Italy at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with his epic Sanremo 2023 winning entry ‘Due Vite‘.

