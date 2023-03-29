Switzerland: SRF, ARD and ORF join forces for countdown and after shows

The national broadcasters of the three German speaking countries at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, SRF, ARD and ORF will be joining forces and co-producing special Countdown and After Shows for Eurovision 2023.

ORF (Austria), ARD (Germany) and SRF (Switzerland) will be broadcasting a joint Pre Eurovision 2023 Show and After Eurovision 2023 Shows. The shows will be hosted by none other than Barbara Schöneberger, the iconic German tv presenter.

The SRF press release reads:

For the first time, viewers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland will be bringing in the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final together and finishing the show together too with 2 special shows: “ESC – The Countdown” and “ESC – The Aftershow“. The shows will be broadcast live simultaneously from the Tate Museum in Liverpool on Das Erste, SRF 1 and ORF 1. The Eurovision shows will start with pre Barbara Schöneberger start at 8.15 PM and at 12.45 AM. In between the national broadcasters will broadcast the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final from 9:00o PM. Barbara Schöneberger will be also welcoming former ESC participants and prominent ESC fans from the three countries to the shows in the heart of Liverpool. Lord Of The Lost (Germany 2023), Teya & Salena (Austria 2023) and Remo Forrer (Switzerland 2023) will also feature in the shows.



Remo Forrer- Watergun

Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?

Lord Of The Lost- Blood & Glitter

