Spain: Eva Mora the force behind the success of Benidorm Fest

Eva Mora, the Spanish Head of Delegation has brought a breath of fresh air to the Spanish delegation with her hard work, diligence and expertise, and is very much the force behind the success of Benidorm Fest and Spain’s revival at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Eva Mora, the Spanish Head of Delegation, has been working round the clock and earnestly in her quest to bring the best results for Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest and at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

The multi faceted Spanish journalist has played a pivotal role in the success behind the new Spanish national selection Benidorm Fest, having excelled in bringing about a fresh new format to select the Spanish Eurovision entries in 2022 and 2023 along with her team.

Her dedication, devotion and hard work has led to Chanel‘s grand success at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest and the revival of Spain at Europe’s favorite television show. There’s more to this than what meets the eye, as Eva and her team have dedicated countless hours and days in developing a fresh innovative format to select the Spanish Eurovision act and at the same time promote and discover new artists and talent.

Hence Benidorm Fest has been a win win project for all: the City of Benidorm , RTVE, the Spanish delegation and Spain.

Eva has brought a breath of fresh air to the Spanish delegation with her knowledge, savoir faire and injection of girl power!

The supremely talented Spanish Head of Delegation has earned great respect and admiration for her achievements and dedication both at home in Spain and overseas, namely amongst the European delegations at the Eurovision Song Contest and Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

Currently Eva Mora and her strong team: Ana Maria Bordas, Fernando Macias, Cesar Vallejo, Irene Mahia and Alicia Leon are busy working with Blanca Paloma’s Eurovision participation in Liverpool.

Ms. Mora has always been a great supporter of culture and music in Spain and has worked very hard to boost both.

Eva’s main motto and ultimate dream is to unite Europe with the language of music, very much in league with this year’s Eurovision slogan ‘United By Music‘!

About Eva Mora

Ms. Eva Mora who has covered the Eurovision Song Contest five times ( 2012- 2016) live for RTVE was appointed as as the Spanish Head of Delegation in 2021. She is one of the most well known faces of the Spanish broadcaster having gained much experience, name and fame in recent years.

Eva Mora joined TVE in 2000 and has worked both as journalist and tv anchor. She has worked on RTVE’s news channel 24 Horas where she played a key role as a news anchor, specially during the coverage of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Eva’s professionalism and great experience led to her appointment as the Spanish Head of Delegation. She was awarded the Antena de Television Award in 2022 which is organized by the Association of Radio and Television Professionals of Madrid.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE