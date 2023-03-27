Eurovision 2023: TikTok confirmed as Official Entertaiment Partner

The EBU has announced that TikTok will be the Official Entertainment Partner at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

TikTok will be the Official Entertainment Partner at the Eurovision Song Contest for the second consecutive year and will play a key role in bringing the competition up close and personal to the fandom and audience. TikTok will offer exclusive content from Liverpool with live streams, exclusive content, live performances and intervIews and behind the scenes scoops.

All three Eurovision 2023 live shows will be streamed live on TikTok on 9, 11, 13 May.

Martin Osterdahl ( Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor/EBU) says:

Millions of new Eurovision Song Contest fans discovered the event through TikTok last year and we know millions more will be excited by this year’s extra special event in Liverpool. Both the Eurovision Song Contest and TikTok provide an international platform for discovering fresh new music and artists and we look forward to working together in creating more huge hits in 2023.

Susan Finnegan (Destination Liverpool Commercial Director) says:

We’re delighted to be partnering with TikTok, showcasing our iconic city on a global stage and telling the authentic story of Liverpool through the eyes of visitors – the content creators. Partnering with such an influential brand has the power to make Liverpool once again stand out from the crowd nationally and internationally.

Rich Waterworth (General Manager Operations Europe at TikTok) says:

Entertainment is at the heart of TikTok, and we’re excited to partner with the Eurovision Song Contest once again to bring the magic of the world’s largest live music event to our community. We’ve seen Eurovision legends start their journeys on TikTok and Eurovision songs thrive on the platform well beyond the contest itself. We can’t wait to see what Eurovision 2023 has in store.

TikTok Official Ambassador

Sam Ryder (UK 2022) will be the Official TikTok Ambassador at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Special TikTok Legends Concert

A special TikTok Legends Concert will be held in Liverpool at the Eurovision Village on Friday 12 May at 19:30 CET. More details will be unveiled in due course.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11, 13 May at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: EBU