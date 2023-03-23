San Marino: Nick Marianos confirmed as Creative Director for Liverpool

The multi faceted Greek choreographer, stage and creative director, Nick Marianos has been confirmed as the Creative Director for San Marino at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

This is the second time that Nick Marianos will be behind a staging at the Eurovision Song Contest. He was the man behind Serhat’s Eurovision stage in Tel Aviv in 2019. He is back in the game with San Marino again, and will be responsible for San Marino’s staging at Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool.

Nick Marianos has great experience when it comes to choreography, staging and creativity having worked with big names in the Greek music industry and partaken in large scale events such as the MAD Music Awards etc.

He will be working with Piqued Jacks and San Marino in order to create their staging at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Piqued Jacks will defend the Sammarinese colours at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with Like an Animal.

San Marino in Eurovision

San Marino debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and is yet to win the event. The landlocked microstate has competed 12 times in the competition and has only qualified to the Grand Final thrice ( 2014, 2019, 2021).

Source: RTV San Marino