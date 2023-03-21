Moldova: The official music video of ‘Soarele şi Luna’ released

Pasha Parfeni is returning to the Eurovision Song Contest this year after 11 years. He has released the official music video of his Eurovision entry ‘ Soarele şi Luna’.

Pasha Parfeni was crowned the winner of the 2023 Moldovan national final and will be flying to the UK in order to represent Moldova at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Check out the official music video of the 2023 Moldovan Eurovision entry ‘Soarele si Luna’:

Moldova in Eurovision

Moldova debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with Zdob si Zdub and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result in the competition in 2017 when Sunstroke Project placed 3rd in the Grand Final in Kyiv with their entry Hey Mamma!

Moldova has been competing in religiously every year in Europe’s favourite television show since their debut in 2005, namely the country has partaken in the contest 17 times.

In 2022 Zdob si Zdub and Advahov Brothers represented Moldova at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Trenuletul’ achieving a 7th place in the Grand Final