Ireland: Official music video of ‘We Are One’ released

The Irish Eurovision hopefuls, Wild Youth, have released the official music video of their ESC entry ‘We Are One’.

Wild Youth were crowned the winners of the 2023 Irish national final last month and will be defending the Irish colours at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2023 with their song ‘We Are One‘. They have released of the official music video of their entry.

Ireland in Eurovision

Ireland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965 and has won the competition a record 7 times (1970, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996).

The Emerald Isle holds many a record when it comes to our beloved contest: Ireland is the only country to have won the event 3 times in a row (1992, 1993, 1994), whilst Dublin retains the record of being the only city to have hosted the event twice in a row (1994, 1995).

In fact the 90’s were Ireland’s golden years in Eurovision, the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon 4 times in a span of 5 years (1993, 1994, 1995 and 1997) with Dublin hosting the event thrice.

Ireland’s Johnny Logan is also the only artist to have won the competition twice (1980, 1987). The Irish have competed 54 times in the competition.

Source: ESCToday/ RTE

Photo credit: RTE/ Mollie McKay