Belgium: Gustaph releases the official music video of ‘Because of You’

Gustaph, the 2023 Belgian Eurovision hopeful, has relased the official music video of his ESC entry ‘Because of You’.

Gustaph was crowned the winner of the the 2023 Belgian national final and will be flying to Liverpool with his song ‘Because of You‘. Check out the official music video of his Eurovision entry:

Belgium in Eurovision

Belgium is one of the founding members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in 1956. The country has won the competition once in 1986 with Sandra Kim.

In 2022 Jeremie Makiese represented Belgium at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Miss You‘.

Source: RTBF

Photo credit: Roen Lommelen