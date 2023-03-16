Georgia: Iru releases her Eurovision entry ‘Echo’

Iru, the Georgian Eurovision 2023 hopeful, has premiered her Eurovision entry ‘Echo’.



Iru Kechanovi was crowned the winner of the Voice of Georgia and won the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023.

The multi facetted Georgian Eurovision representative will represent Georgia at Eurovision 2023 with her entry ‘Echo’.

Georgia in Eurovision

Georgia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Sopho Khalvashi’s Visionary dream and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in Oslo (2010) and Dusseldorf (2011) when it placed 9th in the Grand Final.

Georgia has competed 14 times in Europe’s favorite television show, the country has partaken in the event every year since their debut in 2007 with the exception of 2009 when the nation opted to stay out of the competition.

In 2022 Circus Mircus represented Georgia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Lock me’.

Source: GPB

Photo credit: GPB