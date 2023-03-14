Spain: Ana Bordas elected as Reference Group Member at Eurovision

Ana Maria Bordas (RTVE) has been elected as a Reference Group Member for the Eurovision Song Contest. Hence is back on the Reference Group as the former Spanish HoD Federico Llano was also member of the said group.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Heads of Delegations Meeting was held in Liverpool yesterday and today, where the 37 Heads of Delegations met up with Liverpool, EBU and BBC officials in order to get an update on the forthcoming Eurovision edition and check out the premises.

During the meeting new Reference Group members were elected by the Heads of Delegations for a new term. Spain is back on the Reference Group again as Ana Maria Bordas will be joining the committee.

Ana Maria Bordas is not a new face to the Eurovision Song Contest as she has been part of the Spanish delegation since 2017. She has served as the Spanish Head of Delegation from 2017-2021 and will be the Spanish Head of Delegation this year again along with Eva Mora.

Ana Bordas has been part of the EBU’s TV Committee where she currently is the Vice Chair of the group . She is also a member of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest Steering Group.

Ana María Bordas is the Director of Entertainment and Communication at RTVE, an area under the General Content Directorate led by Amalia Martínez de Velasco.

About Ana Maria Bordas

Ana Maria Bordas has fully developed her professional career at RTVE, both at RNE and TVE. She joined RTVE in 1984 as a journalist, specializing in political and social issues and was a correspondent for Radio Nacional de España in Washington (USA).

Throughout her career she has held various different management positions:



TVE Programming Director



La 2 Director



RTVE Director (Catalonia)

TVE Communication Director (Catalonia)

Radio Nacional de España Director (Catalonia) she was the first woman to hold this position

RNE News Director (Catalonia)

Prior to this she has worked as a news writer and editor at RNE in Catalonia and at Radiocadena Española.