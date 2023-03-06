Portugal: Festival da Cançao 2023 Grand Final line up complete

Festival da Cançao 2023 saw its second semi-final take place in the majestic Portuguese capital last Saturday. We now have the full line up for Saturday’s Grand Final!



The 2023 Portuguese national selection- Festival da Cançao continued on Saturday night with its second semi-final, 10 more acts battled for the 6 last spots in the Grand Final. The show was hosted by José Carlos Malato & Tânia Ribas de Oliveira.

Six more acts have qualified to the Grand Final after a 50/50 special jury-public deliberation. We now have the complete Festival da Cancao 2023 Grand Final line up:

Churky – Crossroads

Claudia Pascoal – I was born Maria

SAL – Live

Mimicat – Oh Heart

You Can’t Win, Charlie Brown – Mute Contrast

Neon Soho – Endless World

This People – Cement Shoes

Edmundo Inácio – The Party

Bárbara Tinoco – Goodnight

INÊS APENAS – End of the World

Ivandro – People

DAPUNKSPORTIF – World Needs Therapy

Voodoo Marmalade – Torment

Festival da Canção 2023

The 2023 FdC consists of three shows ( two semi-finals and a grand final) scheduled to be broadcast live on 25 February, 4 and 11 March.

25/02/2023-FdC Semi-final 1

04/03/2023- FdC Semi-final 2

11/03/2023 –FdC Grand Final

A total of 20 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Liverpool, 10 acts will compete in each semi-final, the top 5 entries+ 1 entry saved by the public from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final of FdC. Hence 13 ( 1 more act than the initially planned 12 acts) acts will fight for the right to represent Portugal at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the Portuguese national final.

The 2023 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 public televoting- regional jury deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 53 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2022 Maro represented Portugal at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Saudade‘ achieving a place 9th in the Grand Final.