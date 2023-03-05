Good evening Sweden! The fifth and second to last show of Melodifestivalen 2023 aired tonight from Örnsköldsvik. The audience was looking for the last two finalists of this year’s edition of the Swedish national selection to Eurovision.
In just one week we will know who will represent Sweden at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Tonight, however, a few hearts were broken and a few dreams fulfilled. The semi final of Melodifestivalen 2023 determined the last two qualifiers to the Grand Final.
The semi final acts
There were eight entries competing tonight for four spots in next Saturday’s Grand Final:
- Theoz – Mer av dig
- Mariette – One day
- Victor Crone – Diamonds
- Tennessee Tears – Now I know
- Elov & Beny – Raggen går
- Melanie Wehbe – For the show
- Nordman – Släpp alla sorger
- Kiana – Where did you go
The audience selected these four acts at the end of an exciting announcement sequence:
- Theoz – Mer av dig
- Mariette – One day
- Nordman – Släpp alla sorger
- Kiana – Where did you go
The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023
Therefore, the final line-up of Melodifestivalen 2023 is complete!
- Jon Henrik Fjällgren, Arc north feat. Adam Woods – Where are you (Sávečan)
- Tone Sekelius – Rhythm of my show
- Maria Sur – Never Give Up
- Panetoz – On my way
- Marcus & Martinus – Air
- Paul Rey – Royals
- Loreen – Tattoo
- Smash Into Pieces – Six feet under
- Theoz – Mer av dig
- Mariette – One day
- Nordman – Släpp alla sorger
- Kiana – Where did you go
Who will win this edition of the most followed national selection to Eurovision? Sweden is set to join the competition in the second half of the first semi final on Tuesday 9 May 2023.
About Melodifestivalen 2023
Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl are the hosts of this year’s Melodifestivalen, which includes six shows in six different cities across Sweden. It started on 4 February 2023 in Gothenburg and it will end on Saturday 11 March 2023 in Stockholm.
28 acts were competing in this year’s contest. The public selected 14 of them through an open vote, whereas 14 others were directly invited to compete by Swedish national broadcaster SVT.
04/02/2023 – Heat #1- Gothenburg 11/02/2023 – Heat #2- Linköping 18/02/2023 – Heat#3 – Lidköping 25/02/2023 – Heat#4- Malmö 04/03/2023 – Semi final – Örnsköldsvik
- 11/03/2023 – Grand Final – Stockholm