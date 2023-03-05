Good evening Sweden! The fifth and second to last show of Melodifestivalen 2023 aired tonight from Örnsköldsvik. The audience was looking for the last two finalists of this year’s edition of the Swedish national selection to Eurovision.

In just one week we will know who will represent Sweden at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Tonight, however, a few hearts were broken and a few dreams fulfilled. The semi final of Melodifestivalen 2023 determined the last two qualifiers to the Grand Final.

The semi final acts

There were eight entries competing tonight for four spots in next Saturday’s Grand Final:

Theoz – Mer av dig

– Mer av dig Mariette – One day

– Victor Crone – Diamonds

– Tennessee Tears – Now I know

– Elov & Beny – Raggen går

– Melanie Wehbe – For the show

– For the show Nordman – Släpp alla sorger

– Kiana – Where did you go

The audience selected these four acts at the end of an exciting announcement sequence:

Theoz – Mer av dig

– Mer av dig Mariette – One day

– Nordman – Släpp alla sorger

– Kiana – Where did you go

The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023

Therefore, the final line-up of Melodifestivalen 2023 is complete!

Jon Henrik Fjällgren, Arc north feat. Adam Woods – Where are you (Sávečan)

– Where are you (Sávečan) Tone Sekelius – Rhythm of my show

– Rhythm of my show Maria Sur – Never Give Up

– Never Give Up Panetoz – On my way

– On my way Marcus & Martinus – Air

– Air Paul Rey – Royals

– Royals Loreen – Tattoo

– Tattoo Smash Into Pieces – Six feet under

– Six feet under Theoz – Mer av dig

– Mer av dig Mariette – One day

– Nordman – Släpp alla sorger

– Kiana – Where did you go

Who will win this edition of the most followed national selection to Eurovision? Sweden is set to join the competition in the second half of the first semi final on Tuesday 9 May 2023.

About Melodifestivalen 2023

Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl are the hosts of this year’s Melodifestivalen, which includes six shows in six different cities across Sweden. It started on 4 February 2023 in Gothenburg and it will end on Saturday 11 March 2023 in Stockholm.

28 acts were competing in this year’s contest. The public selected 14 of them through an open vote, whereas 14 others were directly invited to compete by Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

04/02/2023 – Heat #1- Gothenburg

11/02/2023 – Heat #2- Linköping

18/02/2023 – Heat#3 – Lidköping

25/02/2023 – Heat#4- Malmö

04/03/2023 – Semi final – Örnsköldsvik

11/03/2023 – Grand Final – Stockholm