What a final in Iceland! The Grand Final of Söngvakeppnin 2023 took place tonight in the Nordic country to select the Icelandic representative to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. After an exciting voting sequence and a Super Final… we have a result! The winner of Söngvakeppnin 2023 is Diljá with Power!

The Grand Final of Songvakeppnin 2023 was hosted by Ragnhildur Steinunn Jónsdóttir, Siggi Gunnars and Unnsteinn Manuel Stefánsson. Five acts went on stage after having qualified from two different semi finals, they were:

Sigga Ózk – Dancing lonely

BRAGI – Sometimes the world's against you

Celebs – Doomsday dancing

Diljá – Power

Langi Seli og Skuggarnir – OK

May we have your votes please?

The international juries and the televote jointly decided on the two acts for the Super Final. These were:

Diljá – Power

Langi Seli og Skuggarnir – OK

All scenarios were still on the table as the audience was again able to cast their vote for one of these two entries. The ultimate choice went for Diljá with Power!

The winner of Söngvakeppnin 2023 will fly the Icelandic flag in Liverpool during the first half of the second semi final on Thursday 11 May.

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 (Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final. The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 34 times.

In 2022 the trio Systur represented Iceland in Turin with the song Með hækkandi sól. They finished 23rd in the Grand Final with 20 points.

Photo credit: RÚV