Tonight: Etapa Nationala 2023 Grand Final in Moldova

Good evening this is Chisinau calling! We’re off to Moldova for the 2023 Moldovan Eurovision national final!

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Etapa Nationala 2023 at CET via the following channels:

TRM 1

TRM webstream

About the show

A total of 10 acts will be battling tonight for the golden ticket to Liverpool. The winner will be awarded the right to represent Moldova at Eurovision 2023.

The 2023 Moldovan Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 jury-public televoting deliberation.

The Participants

Donia – “Red Zone”

– “Red Zone” OL – “Why You Play It Cool”

– “Why You Play It Cool” Victor Gulick – “Let’s Dance”

– “Let’s Dance” Surorile Osoianu – “Bade, bădişor, bădiţă”

– “Bade, bădişor, bădiţă” COSMINA – “Indestructible”

– “Indestructible” NÖRDIKA – “Damn and Down”

– “Damn and Down” Aliona Moon – “Du-mă”

– “Du-mă” Sunstroke Project – “Yummy Mommy”

– “Yummy Mommy” Pasha Parfeni – “Soarele şi luna”

– “Soarele şi luna” Corina Ivanov – “When Love’s Real”

Amongst the competing acts we have three former Moldovan Eurovision acts: Aliona Moon, Sunstroke Project and Pasha Parfeni.

Moldova in Eurovision

Moldova debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with Zdob si Zdub and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result in the competition in 2017 when Sunstroke Project placed 3rd in the Grand Final in Kyiv with their entry Hey Mamma!

Moldova has been competing in religiously every year in Europe’s favourite television show since their debut in 2005, namely the country has partaken in the contest 17 times.

In 2022 Zdob si Zdub and Advahov Brothers represented Moldova at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Trenuletul’ achieving a 7th place in the Grand Final.