They were announced back in November 2022, now finally we get to discover the Dutch entry to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool. Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper premiered Burning daylight.

Last November Dutch broadcaster AVOTROS revealed that the representatives of the Netherlands to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool would be Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper. The duo entered a Eurovision project hand in hand with former Eurovision winner Duncan Laurence and his partner Jordan Garfield.

Tonight the Dutch duo premiered Burning daylight, their song with which they will be on the Eurovision stage during the second half of the first semi final on Tuesday 9 May 2023. The premiere took place in a secret venue in the Netherlands. The special presentation entailed a mini-documentary and the music video. Discover Burning daylight:

About Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper

26 year-old Mia Nicolai was born in Amsterdam but is based in Los Angeles. She has published two singles, Set me free and Mutual needs. Multitalented artist, her upbringing combined violin, piano, drama and ballet. She finds inspiration in David Bowie.

Dion Cooper is 28 and has been working closely with Duncan Laurence for the past years. They jointly produced Blue jeans, a song with which Dion followed Duncan on his Small town boy tour as support act. In 2021 he released his first EP Too young too dumb.

The Netherlands in Eurovision 2023

The Netherlands are joining the contest for the 63rd time. They debuted in the founding event in Lugano in 1956 and have won five times already, a score which place the country among the most successful in the history of Eurovision. Last year S10 convinced both the audience and the international jury with her entry De diepte and laded in 11th place in the Grand Final. Can Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper do even better?

