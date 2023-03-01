Tonight: Pesma za Evroviziju 2022 Semifinal #1 in Serbia

Good evening Europe, this is Belgrade calling! We are heading to the iconic Serbian capital of Belgrade, for the First Semifinal of Pesma za Evroviziju ’23.

The 2023 Serbian national selection kicks off tonight with its first semifinal. The 2023 Serbian national selection consists of three live televised shows ( 2 semifinals and 1 Grand Final).

How to watch?

You can watch the First Semifinal of Pesma za Evroviziju ’23 at 21:05 CET via the following channels:

RTS 1

RTS Planeta

RTS Official Youtube Channel



About the show

The 2022 Serbian national selection will be held at Studio 1 at the RTS Headquarters in Belgrade and will be hosted by Milan Marić and Dragana Kosjerina whilst Kristina Radenković and Stefan Popović will be the Green Room.

A total of 16 acts will battle for eight spots in the Grand Final. The lucky 8 finalists will be determined via a combined jury/public voting deliberation.

The Participants

Mattia Zanatta & Angela Kassiani – Novi svet Adem Mehmedović – Osmeh Nađa – Moj prvi ožiljak na duši Tijana Dapčević – Mamim Princ – Cvet sa Istoka Filip Baloš – Novi plan drugi san Filip Žmaher – Čujemo se sutra Luke Black – Samo mi se spava Angellina – Lanac Emphaty Soul Project – Indigo Stefan Shy – Od jastuka do jastuka Hercenšlus – Vremenska zona Savo Perović – Presidente Igor Stanojević – Iza duge Boris Subotić – Nedostupan CHEGI & Braća bluz bend – Svadba ili kavga

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 14 times.