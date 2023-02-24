Cyprus: Exclusive: The lyrics of “Break A Broken Heart”

ESCToday has the grand honour of exclusively bringing you the lyrics of the 2023 Cypriot entry “Break A Broken Heart” courtesy of CyBC and Andrew Lambrou.

Andrew Lambrou will represent Cyprus at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry “Break A Broken Heart”.

Save the date: 2 March 2023- Cyprus will unveil its Eurovision 2023 entry ‘Break A Broken Heart‘.

The 2023 Eurovision entry has been produced by none other than Jimmy Jansson and Thomas Stengaard (Denmark 2013, Cyprus 2021, Azerbaijan 2021, San Marino 2021, Germany 2018/2019).

We bring you exclusively the lyrics of Andrew Lambrou’s Eurovision 2023 entry courtesy of Andrew Lambrou and CyBC:

The Lyrics of ‘Break A Broken Heart’

(Jimmy Joker, Jimmy Jansson, Marcus Winther-John, Thomas Stengaard)

VERSE 1:

The lights went out

I hit the ground

You didn’t mind that I was bleeding out

You filled my life

With minor songs

I loved you but you loved to do me wrong

I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red Lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes

I see you

For who you are

But you can’t break … a broken heart

CHORUS:

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I’m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

No-o-o

You can’t break a broken heart

No-o-o

VERSE 2:

An all-time low

But I’ll get by

And over you I’ll find the highest high

You did your best

To do your worst

I got used to all the ways it hurt

Feel the fever telling me that I need her

Science fiction turning into an addiction

I see you

For who you are

But you can’t break … a broken heart

CHORUS:

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I’m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart …

No-o-o

You can’t break a broken heart

No-o-o

Oh I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red Lights, flashes, rising from the ashes…

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I’m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can’t break a…

No-o-o

Oh you can’t break a broken…

No-o-o

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

You can’t, you can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

You can’t…

You can’t break a broken heart!

About Andrew Lambrou



Andrew Lambrou, the multi facetted Australian born of Cypriot origin will have the grand honour of representing Cyprus at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Andrew hails from Sydney, Australia and is both a singer and composer. The young Cypriot Aussie lad is all set to do fly the Cypriot flag high at Eurovision in May.

Eurovision fans will be familiar with Andrew Lambrou as he competed at the 2022 Australian national final earlier this year with his entry ‘Electrify‘.

CyBC has once more opted for an internal selection to select its Eurovision entry and act for 2023. The Cypriot national broadcaster will collaborate with Panik Records Greeceand City Records Australia for Eurovision 2023. Andrew Lambrou will be represented by the New York based Saiko Management.

Cyprus in Eurovision

Cyprus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2018 when Eleni Foureira placed 2nd in Lisbon with her mega hit ‘Fuego’. The Mediterranean island has partaken in our beloved competition 38 times.

Source: ESCToday/ CyBC

Photo credit: