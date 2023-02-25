Tonight: Söngvakeppnin 2023 continues in Iceland with its second semifinal

Good evening Europe, this is Reykjavik calling! Tonight we will be travelling up north to the magnificent Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, for the traditional Icelandic national selection- Söngvakeppnin 2023.

RUV, the Icelandic national broadcaster is working from strength to strength in its quest to select the 2023 Icelandic Eurovision entry and act.

How to watch?

You can watch the Second Semifinal of Söngvakeppnin 2023 at 20:45 CET via the following channels:

RUV

RUV webstream

About the show

Songvakeppnin 2023 will be hosted by Ragnhildur Steinunn Jónsdóttir, Siggi Gunnars and Unnsteinn Manuel Stefánsson. The second semifinal will be held at the Songvakeppnin Hall in Gufunes. A total of 5 acts will be battling for two spots in the Grand Final during tonight’s show.

The Participants

Kristín Sesselja – Óbyggðir

– Óbyggðir Langi Seli og Skuggarnir – OK

– OK Silja Rós & Kjalar – Ég styð þína braut

– Ég styð þína braut Úlfar – Betri maður

– Betri maður Sigga Ózk – Gleyma þér og dansa

About Songvakeppnin 2023.

Songvkeppnin 2023 will consist of three live televised shows ( 2 semifinals and 1 grand final). A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision in the Icelandic national selection, 5 acts will compete in each semifinal. Two acts from each semifinal will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence 4 acts will proceed to the Grand Final from the semifinals after a public televoting deliberation. A fifth act for the Grand Final will be rescued by the jury from the remaining acts.

A total of 5 acts will compete in the Grand Final for the right to represent Iceland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool on Saturday 04 March 2023.

The Songvkeppnin 2023 Agenda

18/02/2023 – Semi-final #1

– Semi-final #1 25/02/2023 –Semi-final #2

–Semi-final #2 04/03/2023– Grand Final

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 34 times.

Source: RUV

Photo credit: RUV