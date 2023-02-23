Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2023 Heat #4 snippets

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani February 23, 2023 7:20 am 0 views

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has released the snippets of the seven competing entries at Melodifestivalen 2023’s Fourth Semifinal.

The Swedish national broadcaster has released 1 minute snippets of the 7 competing entries at the Melodifestivalen 2023 Fourth Semifinal:

  1. Kiana – «Where Did You Go»
  2. Signe & Hjördis – «Edelweiss»
  3. Smash Into Pieces – «Six Feet Under»
  4. Mariette – «One Day»
  5. Emil Henrohn – «Mera Mera Mera»
  6. Axel Schylström – «Gorgeous»
  7. Loreen – «Tattoo»

The Fourth Melodifestivalen 2023 Heat will be held in Malmo on Saturday 25 February.

About Melodifestivalen

A total of 28 acts are competing at Melodifestivalen 2023. 14 acts have been selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts have been selected via an invitation extended by SVT.

  • 04/02/2023- Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg
  • 11/02/2023-Semi-Final #2- Linköping
  • 18/02/2023-Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping
  • 25/02/2023-Semi-Final #4- Malmö
  • 04/03/2023- Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik
  • 11/03/2023- Grand Final- Stockholm

Source: SVT
Photo credit: SVT

 

 

 

Comments:

