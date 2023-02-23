Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2023 Heat #4 snippets

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has released the snippets of the seven competing entries at Melodifestivalen 2023’s Fourth Semifinal.

The Swedish national broadcaster has released 1 minute snippets of the 7 competing entries at the Melodifestivalen 2023 Fourth Semifinal:

The Fourth Melodifestivalen 2023 Heat will be held in Malmo on Saturday 25 February.

About Melodifestivalen

A total of 28 acts are competing at Melodifestivalen 2023. 14 acts have been selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts have been selected via an invitation extended by SVT.

04/02/2023- Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg

Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg 11/02/2023- Semi-Final #2- Linköping

Semi-Final #2- Linköping 18/02/2023- Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping

Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping 25/02/2023- Semi-Final #4- Malmö

Semi-Final #4- Malmö 04/03/2023- Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik

Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik 11/03/2023- Grand Final- Stockholm

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT