Tonight: Pesma za Evroviziju 2023 Grand Final in Serbia

Good evening Europe, this is Belgrade calling! We are heading to the iconic Serbian capital of Belgrade, for the 2023 Serbian national final – Pesma za Evroviziju ’23.

The 2023 Serbian national selection concludes tonight with its Grand Final. Serbia will be deciding its Eurovision act and entry for Liverpool!

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Pesma za Evroviziju ’23 at 21:00 CET via the following channels:

RTS 1

RTS Planeta

RTS webstream

RTS Youtube Channel

About the show

The 2023 Serbian national final will be held at Studio 1 at the RTS Headquarters and will be hosted by Dragana Kosjerina and Milan Marić whilst Kristina Radenković and Stefan Popović will be the Green Room.

A total of 16 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 during tonight’ show.

The 2023 Serbian Eurovision act will be determined via a combined jury/public voting deliberation.

The Participants

Stefan Shy – “Od Jastuka Do Jastuka” Boris Subotić – “Nedostupan” Nadia – “Devojka Tvog Dečka” Duo Grand – “Viva La Vida” Nađa – “Moj Prvi Ožiljak Na Duši” Frajle – “Neka, Neka” Hurricane – “Zumi Zimi Zami” CHEGI & Braća Bluz Bend – “Svadba Ili Kavga” Dzipsii – “Greh” Luke Black – “Samo Mi Se Spava” Filip Baloš – “Novi Plan Drugi San” Princ – “Cvet Sa Istoka” Filarri – “Posle Mene” Gift – “Liberta” Emphaty Soul Project – “Indigo” Zejna – “Rumba”

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 14 times.