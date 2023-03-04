As more and more songs are selected to compete on the Eurovision stage next May in Liverpool, one selection process has kept Eurofans busy over the past month. Melodifestivalen 2023 enters its decisive phase with the semi final. Who will join the Grand Final next week?
In about one week we will know who will represent Sweden at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Is the ultimate winner already in the final, or is it among tonight’s contenders of the 2023 semi final? Live from Örnsköldsvik off the Swedish Eastern coast, hosts Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl will once again entertain the audience.
How to watch?
You can watch Melodifestivalen 2023 Semi final at 20:00 CET via the following channels:
- SVT 1
- SVT Play
- SVT webstream
The semi final acts
Tonight’s line-up puts together two acts from each Heat who did not manage to qualify directly for the Grand Final scheduled on Saturday 11 March 2023. They are eight at the starting blocks, but only four of them will receive a ticket for the Final in Stockholm. Here are tonight’s contestants:
- Theoz – Mer av dig
- Mariette – One day
- Victor Crone – Diamonds
- Tennessee Tears – Now I know
- Elov & Beny – Raggen går
- Melanie Wehbe – For the show
- Nordman – Släpp alla sorger
- Kiana – Where did you go
About Melodifestivalen 2023
Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl are the hosts of this year’s Melodifestivalen, which includes six shows in six different cities across Sweden. It started on 4 February 2023 in Gothenburg and it will end on Saturday 11 March 2023 in Stockholm.
28 acts are competition in this year’s contest. The public selected 14 of them through an open vote, whereas 14 others were directly invited to compete by Swedish national broadcaster SVT.
04/02/2023 – Heat #1- Gothenburg 11/02/2023 – Heat #2- Linköping 18/02/2023 – Heat#3 – Lidköping 25/02/2023 – Heat#4- Malmö
- 04/03/2023 – Semi final – Örnsköldsvik
- 11/03/2023 – Grand Final – Stockholm