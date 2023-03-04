As more and more songs are selected to compete on the Eurovision stage next May in Liverpool, one selection process has kept Eurofans busy over the past month. Melodifestivalen 2023 enters its decisive phase with the semi final. Who will join the Grand Final next week?

In about one week we will know who will represent Sweden at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Is the ultimate winner already in the final, or is it among tonight’s contenders of the 2023 semi final? Live from Örnsköldsvik off the Swedish Eastern coast, hosts Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl will once again entertain the audience.

How to watch?

You can watch Melodifestivalen 2023 Semi final at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

SVT 1

SVT Play

SVT webstream

The semi final acts

Tonight’s line-up puts together two acts from each Heat who did not manage to qualify directly for the Grand Final scheduled on Saturday 11 March 2023. They are eight at the starting blocks, but only four of them will receive a ticket for the Final in Stockholm. Here are tonight’s contestants:

Theoz – Mer av dig

– Mer av dig Mariette – One day

– Victor Crone – Diamonds

– Tennessee Tears – Now I know

– Elov & Beny – Raggen går

– Melanie Wehbe – For the show

– For the show Nordman – Släpp alla sorger

– Kiana – Where did you go

About Melodifestivalen 2023

Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl are the hosts of this year’s Melodifestivalen, which includes six shows in six different cities across Sweden. It started on 4 February 2023 in Gothenburg and it will end on Saturday 11 March 2023 in Stockholm.

28 acts are competition in this year’s contest. The public selected 14 of them through an open vote, whereas 14 others were directly invited to compete by Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

04/02/2023 – Heat #1- Gothenburg

11/02/2023 – Heat #2- Linköping

18/02/2023 – Heat#3 – Lidköping

25/02/2023 – Heat#4- Malmö

04/03/2023 – Semi final – Örnsköldsvik

11/03/2023 – Grand Final – Stockholm