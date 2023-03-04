Tonight: Festival da Cançao 2023 Semi-final #2 in Portugal

Boa tarde Europe, this is Lisbon calling! We are travelling to the sunny shores of Portugal tonight for the Second Semifinal of Festival da Cançao 2023.



Portugal is gearing up for Eurovision 2023 in full steam and all is set to look for its best song and act for Liverpool.

How to watch?

You can watch Festival da Canção 2022 Semi-final #2 at 22:00 CET (21:00 local time) via the following channels:

RTP 1

RTP 1 webstream

RTP International

RTP Asia

RTP America

The Participants

Edmundo Inácio – A Festa The Happy Mess – O Impossível Teresinha Landeiro – Enquanto É Tempo Bandua – Bandeiras Bárbara Tinoco – Goodnight Inês Apenas – Fim Do Mundo Ivandro – Povo Dapunksportif – World Needs Therapy Lara Li – Funâmbula Voodoo Marmalade – Tormento

About the show

A total of 10 acts will be battling tonight for a ticket to the Grand Final of Festival da Canção 2023, only six of them will proceed to the next stage of the 2022 Portuguese national selection. Tonight’s show will be hosted by Sónia Araújo and Jorge Gabriel.

Festival da Canção 2023

The 2023 FdC consists of three shows ( two semi-finals and a grand final) scheduled to be broadcast live on 25 February, 4 and 11 March.

25/02/2023-FdC Semi-final 1

04/03/2023- FdC Semi-final 2

11/03/2023 –FdC Grand Final

A total of 20 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Liverpool, 10 acts will compete in each semi-final, the top 5 entries+ 1 entry saved by the public from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final of FdC. Hence 12 acts will fight for the right to represent Portugal at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the Portuguese national final.

The 2023 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 public televoting- regional jury deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 53 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2022 Maro represented Portugal at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Saudade‘ achieving a place 9th in the Grand Final.

Source: RTP

Cover Photo: eurovision.tv