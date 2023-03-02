Tonight: Pesma za Evroviziju ’23 Semifinal #2 in Serbia

Serbia

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani March 2, 2023

Good evening Europe, this is Belgrade calling! We are heading to the iconic Serbian capital of Belgrade, for the Second Semifinal of Pesma za Evroviziju ’23.

The 2023 Serbian national selection continues tonight with its second semifinal.  The 2023 Serbian national selection consists of three live televised shows ( 2 semifinals and 1 Grand Final).

How to watch?

You can watch the Second Semifinal of Pesma za Evroviziju ’23 at 21:05 CET via the following channels:

About the show

The 2022 Serbian national selection will be held at Studio 1 at the RTS Headquarters in Belgrade and will be hosted by Milan Marić and Dragana Kosjerina whilst Kristina Radenković and Stefan Popović will be the Green Room.

A total of 16 acts will battle for eight spots in the Grand Final. The lucky 8 finalists will be determined via a combined jury/public voting deliberation.

The Participants

  1. Hurricane – Zumi zimi zami
  2. Nadia – Devojka tvog dečka
  3. Filarri – Posle mene
  4. Zejna – Rumba
  5. Frajle – Neka, neka
  6. Igor Vins & Bane Lalić – Zato što volim
  7. Egret – Ako shvatim kasno
  8. Dzipsii – Greh
  9. Eegor – Starac dana
  10. Jovana Tomašević – Kao grom iz vedra neba
  11. Ivona – U noćima
  12. Gift – Liberta
  13. Milan Bujaković – Fenomen
  14. Duo Grand – Viva la vida
  15. Andjela – Loše procene
  16. Doris Milošević – Tišina

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 14 times.

