Tonight: Pesma za Evroviziju ’23 Semifinal #2 in Serbia

Good evening Europe, this is Belgrade calling! We are heading to the iconic Serbian capital of Belgrade, for the Second Semifinal of Pesma za Evroviziju ’23.

The 2023 Serbian national selection continues tonight with its second semifinal. The 2023 Serbian national selection consists of three live televised shows ( 2 semifinals and 1 Grand Final).

How to watch?

You can watch the Second Semifinal of Pesma za Evroviziju ’23 at 21:05 CET via the following channels:

RTS 1

RTS Planeta

RTS Official Youtube Channel



About the show

The 2022 Serbian national selection will be held at Studio 1 at the RTS Headquarters in Belgrade and will be hosted by Milan Marić and Dragana Kosjerina whilst Kristina Radenković and Stefan Popović will be the Green Room.

A total of 16 acts will battle for eight spots in the Grand Final. The lucky 8 finalists will be determined via a combined jury/public voting deliberation.

The Participants

Hurricane – Zumi zimi zami Nadia – Devojka tvog dečka Filarri – Posle mene Zejna – Rumba Frajle – Neka, neka Igor Vins & Bane Lalić – Zato što volim Egret – Ako shvatim kasno Dzipsii – Greh Eegor – Starac dana Jovana Tomašević – Kao grom iz vedra neba Ivona – U noćima Gift – Liberta Milan Bujaković – Fenomen Duo Grand – Viva la vida Andjela – Loše procene Doris Milošević – Tišina

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 14 times.