Eurovision 2023: Ticket sales to kick off on 7 March

The BBC, has released information regarding the 2023 Eurovision ticket sales.

Eurovision tickets will be up for grabs on Tuesday 7 March 2023. Ticket sales will kick off at 13:00 CET. Tickets will be sold via Ticketmaster UK. Tickets will range from 30 pounds to 380 pounds.

The EBU press release reads:

Tickets will go on sale at midday UK local time (13:00 Central European Time) on Tuesday 7 March.

Tickets will only be available to purchase at www.ticketmaster.co.uk regardless of the country you are booking from, and you can only purchase tickets for one show at a time. You must have a Ticketmaster UK account to purchase tickets, and fans are encouraged to create their account in advance of Tuesday 7 March.

Tickets are priced from £30 to £290 for the Semi-Final shows and from £80 to £380 for the Grand Final shows.

You can only buy tickets for one show at a time. For the three Live televised shows, customers can purchase a maximum of 4 tickets in one order. For the six Preview shows, customers can purchase a maximum of 6 tickets per order.

