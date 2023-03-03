Tonight: Unser Song Fur Liverpool in Germany

Guten abend Europe, this is Cologne calling! We are heading all the way to Germany for the 2023 German national final- Unser Song Fur Liverpool!

How to watch?

You can watch the 2023 German national final – Unser Song Fur Liverpool at 22:2o CET via the following channels:

About the show

A total of 9 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool. The 2023 German Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined 50/50 international jury- public televoting deliberation .The show will be held at the MMC Studios in Cologne and will be hosted by Barbara Schöneberger.

The Participants

Will Church- Hold On

Hold On Frida Gold– Alle Frauen In Mir Sind Müde

Alle Frauen In Mir Sind Müde Patty Gurdy- Melodies of Hope

Melodies of Hope TRONG- Dare To Be Different

Dare To Be Different Lord of the Lost- Blood And Glitter

Blood And Glitter René Miller- Concrete Heart

Concrete Heart Annica Russo – Once Upon A Dream

Once Upon A Dream Lonely Spring- Misfit

Misfit IkkeHuftgold– Lied mit gutem Text

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice (1982, 2010) and succesfully has hosted the event thrice (Frankfurt 1958, Munich 1983, Dusseldorf 2011).

Germany has participated 64 times at the Eurovision Song Contest and has only missed out once when it was relegated in 1996. In 1996 a special audio semi-final was held for the Eurovision edition in Oslo, Germany was one of the non-qualifying nations along with Denmark, Israel, Russia, Hungary, Romania and North Macedonia (FYR Macedonia).

In 2022 Malik Harris represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Rockstars‘

Source: NDR/ARD

Photo credit: NDR/ARD