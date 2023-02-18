Lithuania: Monika Linkyte will fly to Liverpool!

Lithuania has decided for Liverpool! Monika Linkyte will defend the Lithuanian colours at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK with ‘Stay’.

Monica Linkyte will have the grand honour of representing Lithuania at the upcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool after being crowned the winner of Pabandom Is Naujo 2023. She will sing ‘Stay’ at ESC 2023.

A total of 10 acts battled for the golden ticket to Liverpool. The Grand Final of Pabandom is Naujo 2023 was hosted by Augustė Nombeko and Giedrius Masalskis.

The 2023 Lithuanian national selection consisted of 5 live televised shows ( 2 Qualifying Rounds, 2 Semi-finals and a Grand Final).

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. Lithuania has competed 22 times at our beloved contest.

2022 saw Monika Liu fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ Sentimentai‘.

Source: LRT

Photo credit: LRT