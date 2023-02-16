Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2023 Semi-final #3 snippets

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has released the snippets of the seven competing entries at Melodifestivalen 2023’s Third Semifinal.

The Second Semifinal of Melodifestivalen 2023 will be held on Saturday at the Sparbanken in Linköping.

About Melodifestivalen 2023

Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl have the grand honour of hosting Melodifestivalen 2023.

Melodifestivalen 2023 kicked off in Gothenburg on Saturday 4th February and will be travelling to Linköping, Lidköping, Malmö, Örnsköldsvik and Stockholm. The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023 has been to set to be held on Saturday 11 March in the majestic Swedish capital.

A total of 28 acts are competing at Melodifestivalen 2023. 14 acts have been selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts have been selected via an invitation extended by SVT.

04/02/2023- Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg

Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg 11/02/2023- Semi-Final #2- Linköping

Semi-Final #2- Linköping 18/02/2023- Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping

Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping 25/02/2023- Semi-Final #4- Malmö

Semi-Final #4- Malmö 04/03/2023- Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik

Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik 11/03/2023- Grand Final- Stockholm

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT