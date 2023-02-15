Spain: Blanca Paloma gives a mesmerizing performance of ‘EaEa’

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision hopeful, Blanca Paloma, was invited to one of the most popular evening chat shows in Spain aka El Hormiguero.

The 2023 Spanish ESC representative Blanca Paloma has kicked off the promotion of her Eurovision entry nationwide.

El Hormiguero is broadcast live from Monday to Friday on private Spanish channel Antena Tres and is hosted by Pablo Motos. The show is famous for inviting both international and national celebrities, artists, actors and VIPs.

Blanca Paloma was interviewed by Pablo Motos and spoke all things Eurovision during the show: her Benidorm Fest experience, her plans for Liverpool, the style and staging of her ESC entry, Flamenco music at Eurovision, the story behind ‘EaEa’ etc.

She treated the Spanish audience with a new acoustic version of her Eurovision entry ‘EaEa‘.

Check out the photo gallery from the show courtesy of El Hormiguero/Atresmedia:

Blanca Paloma was crowned the winner of the 2023 Spanish national selection- Benidorm Fest 2023 with her magnificent performance of ‘EaEa’.

Source: Antena 3/ ESCToday

Photo credit: Antena 3