Spain: Blanca Paloma gives a mesmerizing performance of ‘EaEa’

Spain

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani February 15, 2023 12:50 pm 20 views

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision hopeful, Blanca Paloma, was invited to one of the most popular evening chat shows in Spain aka El Hormiguero.

The 2023 Spanish ESC representative Blanca Paloma has kicked off the promotion of her Eurovision entry nationwide.

El Hormiguero is broadcast live from Monday to Friday on private Spanish channel Antena Tres and is hosted by Pablo Motos. The show is famous for inviting both international and national celebrities, artists, actors and VIPs.

Blanca Paloma was interviewed by Pablo Motos and spoke all things Eurovision during the show: her Benidorm Fest experience, her plans for Liverpool, the style and staging of her ESC entry, Flamenco music at Eurovision, the story behind ‘EaEa’ etc.

She treated the Spanish audience with a new acoustic version of her Eurovision entry ‘EaEa‘.

 

Check out the photo gallery from the show courtesy of El Hormiguero/Atresmedia:

Blanca Paloma was crowned the winner of the 2023 Spanish national selection- Benidorm Fest 2023 with her magnificent performance of ‘EaEa’.

Source: Antena 3/ ESCToday
Photo credit: Antena 3

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani

Head of International Relations & Communications

Sanjay (Sergio) joined esctoday.com in December 2006 as an editor. He was appointed as the Head of Press of ESCToday.com in 2011. Hereafter in 2016 he was promoted as the Head of International Relations & Communications at ESCToday. Sergio has covered the Eurovision Song Contest live 19 times since 2000, having worked for several international magazines and media outlets.

Comments:

Related posts