TVP, the Polish national broadcaster, has unveiled the ten competing acts at the forthcoming 2023 Polish national final- Tu Bije Serce Europy! Wybieramy hit na Eurozję!

Tu Bije Serce Europy! Wybieramy hit na Eurozję! is set to be held in Warsaw on Sunday 26 February at 17:30 CET with a total of 10 acts battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023. The show will be broadcast live on TVP 1.

The competing acts

Alicja Szemplińska – New Home

– New Home Ahlena – Booty

– Booty Blanka – Solo

– Solo Dominik Dudek – Be Good

– Be Good Felivers – Never Back Down

– Never Back Down Yan Majewski – Champion

– Champion Jann – Gladiator

– Gladiator Kuba – You Do Me

– You Do Me Maja Hyży – Never Hide

– Never Hide Natasza – Lift You Up

Alicja Szemplinska was set to represent Poland at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Poland in Eurovision

Poland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with flying colours achieving an honorable placing with Edyta Gorniak‘s To nie ja, the country’s best result till date.

The country has faced mixed fortunes in the competition achieving only three top 10 placing in the event since its debut. Poland withdrew from the competition in 2012 due to poor results and financial issues and was absent from the competition for three consecutive years until their return in 2014.

Poland has partaken 24 times in our beloved song contest. In 2022 Poland was represented by Ochman at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with his entry ‘River‘.

Source: TVP

Photo credit: Nathan Reinds/EBU