Israel: Noa Kirel to release her Eurovision entry on 8 March

The 2023 Israeli Eurovision hopeful,Noa Kirel, has set the date for the premiere of her Eurovision entry ‘Unicorn’.

Mark your calendars, as Israel is all set to release its Eurovision entry on Wednesday 8 March. Noa Kirel was selected to represent Israel at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest via an internal selection.

Unicorn has been composed by Doron Medalie, May Sfadia and Yinon Yahel.

KAN reveals the Unicorn SAVE THE DATE 8.3 @noakirel pic.twitter.com/cMS1lUMvnl — KAN Eurovision Israel (@kaneurovision) February 14, 2023

Israel at Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019). The country has partaken 44 times in the competition.

Michael Ben David represented Israel at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘I.M.‘

Source: KAN

Photo credit: eurovision.tv