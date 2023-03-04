Germany: Lord of the Lost will fly to Eurovision 2023!

Ladies and gentlemen, Germany has decided for Eurovision 2023! Lord of the Lost were crowned the winners of the 2023 German national final Unser Song Fur Liverpool.

Lord of the Lost will have the grand honour of representing Germany at the upcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with ‘Blood and Glitter,:

A total of 8 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 during tonight’s show. Unser Song Fur Liverpool was held at the MMC Studios in Cologne and hosted by Barbara Schöneberger.

The 2023 German Eurovision entry was determined via a combined 50/50 international jury- public televoting deliberation

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice (1982, 2010) and succesfully has hosted the event thrice (Frankfurt 1958, Munich 1983, Dusseldorf 2011).

Germany has participated 64 times at the Eurovision Song Contest and has only missed out once when it was relegated in 1996. In 1996 a special audio semi-final was held for the Eurovision edition in Oslo, Germany was one of the non-qualifying nations along with Denmark, Israel, Russia, Hungary, Romania and North Macedonia (FYR Macedonia).

In 2022 Malik Harris represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Rockstars‘