Italy: 12.2 million viewers watch the Sanremo 2023 Grand Final

A whopping 12.2 million viewers tuned in last Saturday to watch the Grand Final of Festival di Sanremo 2023.

The 2023 edition of the iconic Italian song festival- Festival di Sanremo has received great reviews and has mesmerized the Italian audience with circa 12.2 million spectators watching the Grand Final on Saturday 11 February (66% of the tv market share).

Marco Mengoni was crowned the winner of the 73rd edition of Festival di Sanremo with his epic entry ‘Due Vite‘. He has won the competition exactly 10 years after his first Sanremo victory. The multi faceted Italian artist will be representing Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest for the second time come May.

‘Due vite’ Sanremo performance

Mengoni has yet to confirm if he will be flying to Liverpool with his Sanremo 2023 winning entry ‘Due Vite’ or a new song. His Sanremo song is 3:40 minutes long and has to be shortened to 3:00 minutes in order to comply with the EBU’s Eurovision rules and regulations.

On Sunday Marco graced a special After Sanremo Sunday Show on Rai 1 where he performed his winning entry:

‘Due Vite’ Official music video

