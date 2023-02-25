Tonight: Melodifestivalen Semi-final #4 in Sweden

Good evening Europe, this is Sweden calling! Melodifestivalen 2023 will be continuing tonight in Malmo with its fourth semi-final.
Sweden is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2023! The most anticipated national selection of the season aka Melodifestivalen will be hitting our screens this evening!
How to watch?
You can watch Melodifestivalen 2023 Semi-final #4 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:
- SVT 1
- SVT Play
- SVT webstream
About the show
The fourth semifinal of Meldifestivalen 2023 will be held in Malmo. A total of 7 acts will be competing for 2 spots in the Grand Final and 2 spots in the Andra Chansen.
Participants
- Kiana – Where Did You Go
- Signe and Hjördis – Edelweiss
- Smash Into Pieces – Six Feet Under
- Mariette – One Day
- Emil Henrohn – Mera mera mera
- Axel Schylström – Gorgeous
- Loreen – Tattoo
About Melodifestivalen 2023
Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. Melodifestivalen 2023 will kick off in Gothenburg on Saturday 4th February and will be travelling to Linköping, Lidköping, Malmö, Örnsköldsvik and Stockholm. The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023 has been to set to be held on Saturday 11 March in the majestic Swedish capital.
A total of 28 acts will compete at Melodifestivalen 2023. 14 acts have been selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts have been selected via an invitation extended by SVT.
- 04/02/2023- Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg
- 11/02/2023-Semi-Final #2- Linköping
- 18/02/2023-Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping
- 25/02/2023-Semi-Final #4- Malmö
- 04/03/2023- Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik
- 11/03/2023- Grand Final- Stockholm
Source: SVT
Photo credit: SVT