Malta: MESC 2023 finalists determined

Malta

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani February 10, 2023 10:13 am 5 views

Last night saw MESC 2023’s Semifinal with 24 acts battling for 16 spots in the Grand Final. We now have the sixteen MESC 2o23 finalists.

Malta is in full swing in its quest to search for the 2023 Maltese Eurovision act and entry. The MESC 2023 Semifinal was held yesterday  at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre and  hosted by Amber (Malta 2015) and Glen Vella (Malta 2011)

The following acts have qualified for the MESC 2023 Grand Final:

  1. MATT BLXC
  2.  Christian Arding
  3.  IAN
  4. Stefan
  5. Giada
  6. Nathan
  7. Maxine Pace
  8. Eliana Gomez Blanco,
  9. The Busker
  10. Geo Debono
  11.  BROOKE
  12. Chris Grech
  13. Fabrizio Faniello
  14. Ryan Hili
  15. DAN
  16. Cheryl.

 

About MESC 2023

The 2023 Maltese national selection  consists of four phases. A total of 40 songs competed in the quarterfinals. The semifinal featured a total 24 songs, the top 16 entries proceeded to the Grand Final.

MESC 2023 Timeline

  • 13/01/2022- Quarter Final #1
  • 20/01/2022-Quarter Final #2
  • 27/01/2022-Quarter Final #3
  • 03/02/2022-Quarter Final #4
  • 09/02/2023- MESC 2023 Semifinal
  • 11/02/2023- MESC 2023 Grand Final

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 34 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, next year will mark the country’s 35th ESC participation.

In 2022 Emma Muscat represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with hery entry ‘ I Am What I Am’.

Source: TVM
Photo credit: TVM

