Croatia: Let 3 will represent Croatia at Eurovision 2023!

Croatia has selected its Eurovision entry and act for Liverpool! Let 3 won the 2023 Croatian national final- Dora with Mama ŠČ!

A total of 18 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 during tonight’s show. The 2023 Croatian national final was held at Marino Cverković Sports Hall in Opatija, Croatia.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 27 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

In 2022 Croatia was represented by Mia Dimsic at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Guilty Pleasure’.

Source: HRT

Photo credit: HRT