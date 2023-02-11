Tonight: Selectia Nationala 2023 Grand Final in Romania

Good evening Europe, this is Bucharest calling

How to watch?

You can watch the Romanian national final- Selectia Nationala 2022 at 19:30 CET via the following channels:

TVR1

TVR International

TVR webstream

About the show

A total of 12 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Liverpool during tonight’s show. The Romanian national final be held in Bucharest. The 2023 Romanian Eurovision entry and act will be selected via a 100% public deliberation.

The Participants

Deiona–“ Call on me”

Call on me” Andrada Popa – “No time for me”

– “No time for me” Ocean Drive –“Take you home”

–“Take you home” Amia –“Puppet”

–“Puppet” Andrei Duțu – “Statues”

– “Statues” Theodor Andrei –“D.G.T. (Off and on)”

–“D.G.T. (Off and on)” Steven Roho x Gabriella x Formaţia Albatros –”Lele”

–”Lele” Aledaida- “Bla Bla Bla”

“Bla Bla Bla” Adriana Moraru –Faralaes”​

–Faralaes”​ Maryliss –“Hai vino”

–“Hai vino” JaxMan (Erin Dăneţ)- “Bad&Cool”

“Bad&Cool” Andreea D Folclor Orchestra-“Periniţa mea”

Romania at Eurovision

Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in 2005 and 2010 when it placed 3rd in the competition. The country has competed 22 times at our beloved competition.

In 2022 WRS represented the country with his entry ‘Llamame‘ at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.