Tonight: Eesti Laul 2023 Grand Final in Estonia

Tere Europe, this is Tallinn calling! We are heading up north to the Baltics tonight, namely to Estonia for the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2023.

Estonia is gearing up for the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in full steam. The Baltic country will be concluding its off its search for its Eurovision act and entry tonight with the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2023.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2023 at 18:30 CET via the following channels:

ETV

ETV 2

ETV +

ERR webstream

About the show

A total of 12 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 at the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2023.

The 2023 Estonian national final will be held at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn. The 2023 Estonian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury/televoting deliberation. The show will be hosted by Grete Kuld and Tõnis Niinemets.

The Participants

Meelik – «Tuju» Inger – «Awaiting You» JANEK – «House Of Glass» Elysa – «Bad Philosophy» M els – «So Good At What You Do» Bedwetters – «Monsters» Andreas – «Why Do You Love Me» Alika – «Bridges» Anett x Fredi – «You Need To Move On» OLLIE – «Venom»

MIA – «Üks Samm Korraga» Sissi – «Lighthouse»

About Eesti Laul 2023

Eesti Laul 2023 consists of three televised live shows. The Eesti Laul 2023 Semi-finals were held on 12 and 14 January. Whilst the 2023 Estonian entry and act will be selected via Eesti Laul 2023 Grand Final on Saturday 11 February.

Eesti Laul 2023 Calendar

12/01/2023- Eesti Laul Semifinal #1

14/01/2023- Eesti Laul Semifinal #2

11/02/2023- Eesti Laul Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

2022 saw Stefan represent Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Hope’.