Tonight: Pabandom Iš Naujo Semifinal #1 off in Lithuania

Good evening Europe, this is Vilnius calling! Pabandom Iš Naujo 2023 continues tonight with its First Semfinal in Vilnius.

The 2023 Eurovision season is well and truly underway with Lithuania continuing off its iconic national selection tonight. We will be travelling all the way to the Baltics for Pabandom Is Naujo 2023….

How to watch?

You can watch Pabandom Iš Naujo 2023 Semifinal #1 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

LRT HD

LRT webstream

About the show

A total of 10 acts will be competing during tonight’s show for five spots in the Grand Final. Only five of them will proceed to the next stage of the competition after a mixed professional jury/public televoting deliberation.

The 2022 Lithuanian national selection consists of five televised shows and will be hosted by Augustė Nombeko and Giedrius Masalskis.

The Participants

The Agenda

The 2023 Lithuanian national selection consists of 5 live televised shows ( 2 Qualifying Rounds, 2 Semi-finals and a Grand Final) with the first show kicking off on Saturday 21 January.

21/01/2022- Qualifier Round #1

Qualifier Round #1 29/01/2022- Qualifier Round #2

Qualifier Round #2 04/02/2022- Semi-final #1

Semi-final #1 11/02/2022- Semi-final 2

Semi-final 2 18/02/2022- Grand Final

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. Lithuania has competed 22 times at our beloved contest.

2022 saw Monika Liu fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ Sentimentai‘.

Source: LRT

Photo credit: LRT