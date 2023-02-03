Ireland: Wild Youth will fly to Liverpool!

Ladies and gentlemen Ireland has decided for Eurovision 2023! Wild Youth will have the grand honour of represent the Emerald Isle at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Wild Youth the crowned the winner of Eurosong 2023 with ‘We are One‘ and will defend the Irish colours at the upcoming Eurovision edition in Liverpool.

A total of 6 acts competed in the 2023 Irish national final which took place on RTE’s Late Late Show. The 2023 Irish Eurovision entry was determined via a mixed national jury, international jury and public televoting deliberation.

Ireland in Eurovision

Ireland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965 and has won the competition a record 7 times (1970, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996).

The Emerald Isle holds many a record when it comes to our beloved contest: Ireland is the only country to have won the event 3 times in a row (1992, 1993, 1994), whilst Dublin retains the record of being the only city to have hosted the event twice in a row (1994, 1995).

In fact the 90’s were Ireland’s golden years in Eurovision, the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon 4 times in a span of 5 years (1993, 1994, 1995 and 1997) with Dublin hosting the event thrice.

Ireland’s Johnny Logan is also the only artist to have won the competition twice (1980, 1987). The Irish have competed 54 times in the competition.