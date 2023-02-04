Tonight: ‘Misija Liverpool’ special song premiere show in Slovenia

We are heading to the majestic city of Ljubljana for Misija Liverpool, the special song premiere show where the 2023 Slovenian Eurovision hopefuls will premiere their Eurovision 2023 entry.

We will be getting to hear another Eurovsion 2023 entry tonight! Joker Out will release their Eurovision song for Liverpool tongiht.

How to watch?

You can watch Misija Eurovision at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

RTVSLO 1

RTVSLO 1 webstream

About the show

Misija Liverpool and will be hosted by Misa Molk and will be held at RTVSLO´s Studio 1 in Ljubljana.

Joker Out, the 2023 Slovenian Eurovision hopefuls will premiere the official music video of their Eurovision 2023 entry during the show.

Viewers at home will be able to see behind the scenes footage of the group´s tour in Germany and the recording of their Eurovision entry in Hamburg. Joker Out will be singing their Eurovision song in Slovenian on stage in Liverpool.

A grand line up of former Slovenian Eurovision acts will be also gracing the show and will treat the audience with their performances:

Amaya ( Maja Keuc/ Slovenia 2011)



LPS (Slovenia 2022)



Nuša Derenda (Slovenia 2002)



Tomaž Mihelič (Sestre/ Slovenia 2002)



The 2022 Serbian Eurovision act Konstracta will also perform at the show.

Source: RTVSLO