Tonight: Eurosong 2023 on Late Late Show in Ireland

Good evening Europe, this is Dublin calling! The Emerald Isle, the country with the most Eurovision victories will be selecting its Eurovision 2023 act and entry for Liverpool tonight!

RTE, the Irish national broadcaster is gearing up for Eurovision 2023 in full steam!

How to watch?

You can watch the 2023 Irish national final -Eurosong 2023- on the Late Late Show at 22:35 CET via the following channels:

RTE 1

RTE 1 webstream

About the show

A total of 6 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 during tonight’s national final. The Late Late Show is hosted by Ryan Tubridy. The 2023 Irish Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined national jury/ international jury/televoting deliberation.

The competing acts

ADGY- Too good for your love

Too good for your love CONNOLLY- Midnight summer night

Midnight summer night Wild Youth- We are one

We are one Leila Jane- Wild

Wild K Muni & ND (Kofi Appiah and Nevlonne Dampare)- Down in the rain

Down in the rain Public Image Limited- Hawaii

Ireland in Eurovision

Ireland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965 and has won the competition a record 7 times (1970, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996).

The Emerald Isle holds many a record when it comes to our beloved contest: Ireland is the only country to have won the event 3 times in a row (1992, 1993, 1994), whilst Dublin retains the record of being the only city to have hosted the event twice in a row (1994, 1995).

In fact the 90’s were Ireland’s golden years in Eurovision, the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon 4 times in a span of 5 years (1993, 1994, 1995 and 1997) with Dublin hosting the event thrice.

Ireland’s Johnny Logan is also the only artist to have won the competition twice (1980, 1987). The Irish have competed 55 times in the competition.

In 2022 Brooke represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ That’s Rich‘.

Photo credit: RTE