Serbia: RTS unveils the Pesma za Evroviziju 23 running order

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, has unveiled the Pesma Evroviziju 23 Semi-finals running order.

The 2023 Serbian national selection will consist of three live televised shows: 2 semi-finals and 1 Grand Final scheduled to be held on 1, 2 and 4 March.

The 2023 Serbian Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined 50/50 jury- public televoting deliberation.

Semifinal #1

Mattia Zanatta & Angela Kassiani – Novi svet Adem Mehmedović – Osmeh Nađa – Moj prvi ožiljak na duši Tijana Dapčević – Mamim Princ – Cvet sa Istoka Filip Baloš – Novi plan drugi san Filip Žmaher – Čujemo se sutra Luke Black – Samo mi se spava Angellina – Lanac Emphaty Soul Project – Indigo Stefan Shy – Od jastuka do jastuka Hercenšlus – Vremenska zona Savo Perović – Presidente Igor Stanojević – Iza duge Boris Subotić – Nedostupan CHEGI & Braća bluz bend – Svadba ili kavga

Semifinal #2

Hurricane – Zumi zimi zami Nadia – Devojka tvog dečka Filarri – Posle mene Zejna – Rumba Frajle – Neka, neka Igor Vins & Bane Lalić – Zato što volim Egret – Ako shvatim kasno Dzipsii – Greh Eegor – Starac dana Jovana Tomašević – Kao grom iz vedra neba Ivona – U noćima Gift – Liberta Milan Bujaković – Fenomen Duo Grand – Viva la vida Andjela – Loše procene Doris Milošević – Tišina

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 13 times. In 2022 Konstrakta represented Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ In Corpore Sano‘ and achieved an honorable 5th place in the Grand Final.

Source: RTS/Eurovision.tv

Photo credit: Nathan Reinds/ EBU