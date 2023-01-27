Serbia: RTS unveils the Pesma za Evroviziju 23 running order

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, has unveiled the Pesma Evroviziju 23 Semi-finals running order.

The 2023 Serbian national selection will consist of three live televised shows: 2  semi-finals and 1 Grand Final scheduled to be held on 1, 2 and 4 March.

The 2023 Serbian Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined 50/50 jury- public televoting deliberation.

Semifinal #1

  1. Mattia Zanatta & Angela Kassiani – Novi svet
  2. Adem Mehmedović – Osmeh
  3. Nađa – Moj prvi ožiljak na duši
  4. Tijana Dapčević – Mamim
  5. Princ – Cvet sa Istoka
  6. Filip Baloš – Novi plan drugi san
  7. Filip Žmaher – Čujemo se sutra
  8. Luke Black – Samo mi se spava
  9. Angellina – Lanac
  10. Emphaty Soul Project – Indigo
  11. Stefan Shy – Od jastuka do jastuka
  12. Hercenšlus – Vremenska zona
  13. Savo Perović – Presidente
  14. Igor Stanojević – Iza duge
  15. Boris Subotić – Nedostupan
  16. CHEGI & Braća bluz bend – Svadba ili kavga

Semifinal #2

  1. Hurricane – Zumi zimi zami
  2. Nadia – Devojka tvog dečka
  3. Filarri – Posle mene
  4. Zejna – Rumba
  5. Frajle – Neka, neka
  6. Igor Vins & Bane Lalić – Zato što volim
  7. Egret – Ako shvatim kasno
  8. Dzipsii – Greh
  9. Eegor – Starac dana
  10. Jovana Tomašević – Kao grom iz vedra neba
  11. Ivona – U noćima
  12. Gift – Liberta
  13. Milan Bujaković – Fenomen
  14. Duo Grand – Viva la vida
  15. Andjela – Loše procene
  16. Doris Milošević – Tišina

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 13 times. In 2022 Konstrakta represented Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ In Corpore Sano‘ and achieved an honorable 5th place in the Grand Final.

Source: RTS/Eurovision.tv
Photo credit: Nathan Reinds/ EBU

