German broadcaster, NDR, has unveiled 8 of the 9 competing acts at the forthcoming 2023 German national final- Unser Song Fur Liverpool.

Germany will select its Eurovision 2023 act and entry via a Unser Lied fur Liverpool on Friday 3 March. The show will be hosted by Barbara Schöneberger and will be broadcast live on ARD and streamed via eurovision.de and ARD Mediathek at 22:20 CET. The show will be held at the MCC Studios in Cologne. A special warm up pre show will be broadcast 21: 20 CET.

NDR has revealed the names of the acts who will compete at Unser Song Fur Liverpool.

The competing acts

Will Church

Frida Gold

Patty Gurdy

TRONG

Lord of the Lost

René Miller

Annica Russo

Lonely Spring.

The 9th act will be determined via a special TikTok selection.

A total of 9 acts will battle for golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 at the upcoming German national final.

Source: NDR