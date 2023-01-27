German broadcaster, NDR, has unveiled 8 of the 9 competing acts at the forthcoming 2023 German national final- Unser Song Fur Liverpool.
Germany will select its Eurovision 2023 act and entry via a Unser Lied fur Liverpool on Friday 3 March. The show will be hosted by Barbara Schöneberger and will be broadcast live on ARD and streamed via eurovision.de and ARD Mediathek at 22:20 CET. The show will be held at the MCC Studios in Cologne. A special warm up pre show will be broadcast 21: 20 CET.
NDR has revealed the names of the acts who will compete at Unser Song Fur Liverpool.
The competing acts
- Will Church
- Frida Gold
- Patty Gurdy
- TRONG
- Lord of the Lost
- René Miller
- Annica Russo
- Lonely Spring.
The 9th act will be determined via a special TikTok selection.
A total of 9 acts will battle for golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 at the upcoming German national final.
